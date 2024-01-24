Lucintel Forecasts Arc Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $1.1 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the arc welding fume extraction equipment market is projected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 from $0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the welding industry, increasing construction activities globally, and favorable government regulations.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in arc welding fume extraction equipment market by product type (mobile unit, stationary unit, room sized centralized, and fume gun), end use industry (industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific).

“Mobile unit market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the arc welding fume extraction equipment market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the mobile unit market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its features such as adjustable vacuum chambers, suction, control valves, and better handling.

“Within the arc welding fume extraction equipment market, the industrial manufacturing segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the industrial manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from heavy equipment manufacturers, general fabricators, oil and gas, and mining industries.

“Asia pacific will dominate the arc welding fume extraction equipment market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to favorable government efforts aimed at industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in the region.

Major players of arc welding fume extraction equipment market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056