Lucintel Forecasts Hose Pipe Market to Reach $39.9 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Hose Pipe Market is projected to reach an estimated $39.9 billion by 2030 from $26.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for construction machineries across the world, rapid urbanization, and growth in the building and construction sector.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hose pipe market by end use industries (construction, automotive, oli & gas food & beverages, agriculture, others), media type (hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, and others), material type (rubber, plastic, and others), diameter type (large diameter and small diameter), working pressure type (low pressure, medium pressure, and high pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Construction market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industries, the hose pipe market is segmented into construction, automotive, oli & gas food & beverages, agriculture, others. Lucintel forecasts that the construction market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for hose pipe in plumbing sector and other architectural sector in the real estate industry.

“Within the hose pipe market, the rubber segment is expected to remain the largest material type”

Based on material type the rubber segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of end use industries such as construction, automotive, food & beverages, and oil & gas in APAC and North America.

“Asia pacific will dominate the hose pipe market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.

Major players of hose pipe market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Eaton Corporation, Gates Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Nichirin are among the major hose pipe providers.

