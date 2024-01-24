Paper is expected to remain the largest segment in the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market

An exciting new study from the team of Lucintel found that ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to reach $28.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6%. There are significant money making opportunities available in this market and companies planning to enter this market need to differentiate in order to maximize their return on investment.

The ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented based on application, product type, end use industry, and region. In this market, paper is expected to remain the largest application, and ground calcium carbonate (GCC) segment is expected to remain the largest product type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like the growth in paper and plastics in the APAC region particularly in China and India.

Growing consumption of nano-precipitated calcium carbonate and the emergence of green products for low carbon footprint are emerging trends having impact on dynamics of the industry.

Imerys, Mineral Technologies, Huber Engineered Materials, Omya, Nordkalk, Lhoist are some of the major players profiled in this 200 page report.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by application (paper, plastics, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive and sealant, and others), product (ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate), end use industry (packaging, building and construction, printing, transportation, industrial, consumer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

