Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPC) Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market is expected to reach $21.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.2%. In this market, multi-layer is expected to remain the largest technology, and telecommunication segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing ADAS and vehicle safety features in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT), NOK Corporation, Sumitomo Electric, Flexium Interconnect Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Interflex, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Daeduck GDS, Compeq Samtec Inc are some of the companies profiled in this report.

Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: Flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Market trend (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions. Segmentation analysis: Flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market size by various segments, such as end use industry, technology, laminate material type, and raw material usage in terms of value and volume shipment.

Flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market size by various segments, such as end use industry, technology, laminate material type, and raw material usage in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, technologies, laminate material types, and raw material usages, and regions of flexible printed circuit board (FPC) in the flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, technologies, laminate material types, and raw material usages, and regions of flexible printed circuit board (FPC) in the flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of flexible printed circuit board (FPC) in the flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of flexible printed circuit board (FPC) in the flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

