Fire Detector Market is expected to reach $9.1 Billion by 2030- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that fire detector provides attractive opportunities in the commercial, public institution, industrial, and residential sectors. The fire detector market is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. In this market, flame detectors is the largest segment by product, whereas wired is largest by technology. Development of multi IR detectors and the introduction of new standards to reduce false alarms provides strategic growth path in this market.

Based on product, the fire detector market is segmented into smoke detector, flame detector, heat and others. The flame detectors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing security concern increases demand for fire detectors.

The Fire Detector Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering fire detector include Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, London Security,Hochiki, Academy Fire, Fike Corp, Halma, Kidde, Bosch Security Systems, BRK Electronics.

