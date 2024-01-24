Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market is expected to reach $399.6 billion by 2028- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that electric transmission and distribution equipment provides attractive opportunities in the power utilities, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The electric transmission and distribution equipment market is expected to reach $399.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5%. In this market, wires and cables is the largest segment by product type, whereas utility is largest by end use industry. Growing implementation of smart grid technology, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and transition from conventional to modular switchgears provides strategic growth path in this market.

Based on product type, the electric transmission and distribution equipment market is segmented into wires and cables, switchgears, transformers, meters, insulators, and capacitors. The wires and cables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing electricity access to residential and commercial buildings.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market”

115 – Tables

135 – Figures

190 – Pages

The Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering electric transmission and distribution equipment include ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd, Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Havells India Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, EMCO Ltd., and TBEA.

