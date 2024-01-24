Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) film Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2028

The global biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market is projected to reach $5.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2028. The growth of biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market is driven by increasing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in food & pharmaceutical market and increasing penetration of BOPA film due to its superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing use of linear simultaneous stretching line (LISIM) technique and growing demand for balanced film with better dimensional stability and less shrinkage.

Market Segmentation:

Based on function, the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market is segmented into barrier, safety, microporous, and others. The barrier segment is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period supported by superior protection properties, such as loss from aroma, permeation of water, increases shelf-life, maintain taste.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansions in India and China.

Key Players in the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market are Unitika Ltd., Green Seal Holding, Domo Chemicals, Toray, and A.J. Plast.

