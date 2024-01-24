Lucintel Forecasts Bio- Plasticizer Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Bio- Plasticizer Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2030 from $2.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for PVC, growing need for non-toxic alternative for phthalates plasticizer, stringent environment regulations, and increasing health concern.

Browse 132 figures / charts and 103 tables in this 201 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bio- plasticizer market by material type (ESBO, citrates, castor oil, succinic acid, and others), end use industry (packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction, flooring and walls, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“ESBO market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the bio- plasticizer market is segmented into ESBO, citrates, castor oil, succinic acid, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the ESBO market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, and ban or restriction on phthalate plasticizer expected to driver the demand for bio-plasticizer.

“Within the bio- plasticizer market, the packaging materials segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the packaging materials segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals packaging.

“Asia pacific will dominate the bio- plasticizer market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for PVC plastic in construction, automotive, packaging, food and medical end use market in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Major players of bio- plasticizer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Lanxess, Polyone, Danisco, Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica, Myriant Corporation, Hebei Plasticizers, Jiangxi East Huge Dragon Chemical, Vertellus Specialties Inc are among the major bio- plasticizer providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056