Lucintel Forecasts Access Control as a Service Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Access Control as a Service Market is projected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028 from $0.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing uses of cloud computing platforms and IoT technology, growing demand for cloud based hosted and managed services and rising adoption of electronic security products in access control as a services market.

Browse 80 figures / charts and 74 tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in access control as a service market by end use industry (commercial, manufacturing and industrial, government bodies, residential, transportation, healthcare, education, and utilities), service (hosted, managed, and hybrid), deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Managed market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on service, the access control as a service market is segmented into hosted, managed, and hybrid. Lucintel forecasts that the managed market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand in organizations to secure data and as adding and deleting access rights and credentials.

“Within the access control as a service market, the public cloud segment is expected to remain the largest deployment”

Based on deployment the public cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“North America will dominate the access control as a service market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to high adoption of advanced and IoT based cloud computing to minimizing risk for a business or organization. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing uses of access control as service in commercial, manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Major players of access control as a service market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Brivo Inc., Cloud structure Inc, Assa Abloy Ab, Dormakaba, Honeywell Security, Digital Hands, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Datawatch Systems, Inc, and Centrify Corporation are among the major access control as a service providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056