Green Packaging Industry Key Players Analysis: Be Green Packaging and Ball Corporation

The global Food & Beverage Green Packaging Market size was valued at USD 183.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023-2030.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the food and beverage industry has witnessed significant growth and is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, positively impacting the green packaging industry.

The food and beverage industry is consistently catering to the consumer’s convenience by offering on-the-go consumption products, which are expected to cause a rise in demand for packaging in food and beverage applications.

It is observed that consumers who prefer organic food are more likely to demand and buy products that are differentiated under green packaging; therefore, the growth of organic food products is directly affecting the demand for packaging that is recognized as sustainable.

Food packaging is essential to the food and beverage industry as it provides various functions, including tamper indication, convenience, traceability, food waste reduction and containment, and preservation/protection.

The global Healthcare Green Packaging Market size was valued at USD 41.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The healthcare segment growth is attributed to the increasing use of green packaging, such as molded pulp packaging solutions, instead of traditional reusable utensils in hospitals and healthcare facilities for more convenience.

In addition, aluminum foil material is used for the packaging of pharmaceutical oral drugs such as pills and capsules.

Moreover, the increased demand for disposable sustainable packaging solutions, driven by consumer concerns about hygiene during the global pandemic, is contributing to the growth of the segment.

The introduction of bio-based materials that replicate the properties of existing plastic materials is expected to further fuel the demand for green packaging.

The healthcare industry could adapt conveniently and quickly to the materials compared to novel materials with different properties.

Competitive Landscape

The green packaging market is highly competitive, with the presence of both global and regional players. The companies offer a wide range of products that are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. Moreover, they offer custom packaging products to suit customer-specific requirements.

Key players operating in the Green Packaging Industry are:

Amcor plc

Be Green Packaging

DS Smith Plc

DuPont

Evergreen Packaging LLC

