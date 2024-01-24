Window Treatment Industry Offers Smart Technologies And Sustainable Style Options

Global window treatment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The window treatment industry was valued at USD 30.71 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.0% during 2023 to 2030.

Blinds And Shades Market Report Highlights

The blinds and shades industry was valued at USD 13.11 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during 2023 to 2030. Blinds and shades offer precise control over the amount of natural light entering a room. Consumers appreciate the ability to adjust the slats or fabric to achieve the desired level of brightness or darkness. This allows for the creation of a comfortable and well-lit environment for various activities, such as working, relaxing, or sleeping, resulting in increasing adoption among consumers.

Moreover, the growth in the interior decoration sector is projected to fuel demand for blinds & shades throughout the forecast period. Due to the rise of residential and commercial buildings, there is an increasing need for new houses, as a result of increasing population growth, likely favoring the growth of the market. According to a report published by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, around 1,392,300 residential units were finished in 2022. This is 3.8% more than the total of 1,341,000 for 2021.

Curtains Market Report Highlights

The curtains industry was valued at USD 10.42 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.0% during 2023 to 2030. Curtains are a traditional way to cover windows, thereby these products are widely popular among consumers looking for economical options. Moreover, the rise of smart homes has led to the integration of advanced technology into everyday items, enhancing convenience and automation. In response, key players in the home automation industry are introducing innovative products like smart curtains and drapes. For instance, in August 2022, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S which can be controlled using the Mijia app, and accompanying remote control, with voice command or even a gentle tug to start the motor.

Moreover, consumers are driven by the desire to enhance the overall aesthetics and style of their living spaces. Consumers are opting for curtains that complement their interior design theme, color scheme, and personal taste. The curtains’ appearance, patterns, textures, and fabric choices play a crucial role in meeting consumers’ aesthetic preferences is another factor driving the adoption of curtains among consumers. In addition, consumers value curtains that serve multiple functions. Curtains that offer both privacy and light control, along with other features like thermal insulation or noise reduction, are gaining popularity among consumers.

Shutters Market Report Highlights

The shutters industry was valued at USD 7.16 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during 2023 to 2030. Shutters offer a classic and timeless aesthetic appeal to the overall appearance of both interior and exterior spaces, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. Consumers are drawn to the unique and stylish look of shutters, which can complement various architectural styles and interior design themes. The demand for shutters is rising due to their aesthetic appeal and the introduction of innovative products, such as motorized shutters.

Moreover, motorized shutters are gaining popularity among tech-savvy consumers as they are controllable through remote, smartphone, and voice control devices. Consumers who prefer a beachy or colonial look, opt for shutters. Shutters include adjustable slats that allow users to manage the amount of light and privacy while maintaining visibility outside. These features are majorly preferred by individuals who prefer the view from their windows while keeping some privacy. Shutters are available in several materials including fabric, glass, wood, and vinyl.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Window Treatment Industry are –

• Hunter Douglas

• Lotus & Windoware, Inc.

• Bombay Dyeing

• Insolroll

• Mariak

• Welspun India Limited

• Skandia Window Fashions

• MechoShade Systems, LLC

• Lafayette Interior Fashions

• Comfortex Window Fashions

• Springs Window Fashions

• Vertilux Corporation

• Norman Window Fashions

• Graber

• Timberlane

• Eclipse Shutters

• Elite Window Fashions

• Maxxmar Window Fashions

• Roll-A-Shade Inc.

• Shuttercraft Ltd