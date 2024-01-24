Old World Auctions’ Online-Only Auction #196, Ending Feb. 7, Features Rare Old Maps, Charts, Atlases

Richmond, VA, 2024-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — An online-only antique map auction featuring a wide variety of material, from one of the earliest collectible world maps (Lot 42), to important works on Native Americans (Lot 769), to fascinating persuasive maps from World War II (Lot 693) will be in Old World Auctions’ Auction #196, online January 24th and ending on February 7th at 10 pm Eastern.

The auction is loaded with 790 lots, including rare antique and vintage maps, charts, atlases, decorative prints, illuminated manuscripts and historical documents from the late 15th century to the mid-20th century. There is no live gallery bidding. The catalog is up for viewing and bidding now, at https://www.oldworldauctions.com/catalog/current. It’s on no other bidding platforms.

“Some of my favorite pieces in this auction are the real early maps from the 16th century, such as those by Ortelius, Munster, and Wytfliet,” said Eliane Dotson, who co-owns Old World Auctions with her husband, Jon. “Their engraving styles were so distinctive and supremely decorative that they are artistic masterpieces.” She added, “There’s something to fit every interest and budget.”

Mr. Dotson said, “We are excited to offer Ludwig von Bucholtz’s A Map of the Rail Roads of Virginia (1858). This was Bucholtz’s first map of Virginia, published a year before he updated the famous 9-sheet Boye map. It’s quite rare, having been offered at auction only once before, and it provides an excellent view of Virginia’s transportation network prior to the Civil War.”

More than sixty lots will be offered with no reserve. The bidding will start at just one dollar.

Lot 42 is Secunda Etas Mundi by Hartmann Schedel (1493). This striking and important map of the world is the last map to appear before the dissemination of Columbus’s discoveries in the New World. The map was printed a mere forty years after the invention of printing and is one of the earliest world maps available to the collector. Estimate: $12,000 – $14,000.

Lot 769 is History of the Indian Tribes of North America by McKenney & Hall (1854), the second octavo edition of an incredible work on the Native Americans, published in three volumes with 120 hand-colored plates of Natives. Thomas McKenney & James Hall’s portfolio of Indian portraits documents an important part of American History. Estimate: $9,500 – $12,000.

Lot 162 is A New Map of Carolina by Thornton, Morden & Lea (1685). This is the rare first state of an important, early map of the Carolinas. The map shows early settlements, landowners, and includes depictions of Native Americans and animals, such as a turkey and even an ostrich. Estimate: $25,000 – $30,000.

Lot 85 is Carte Nouvelle de la Mer du Sud by Andries & Hendrik de Leth (1740). De Leth’s pristine map of the Americas and surrounding oceans in full contemporary color is one of the most decorative ever engraved. The map features the Island of California, the sea routes of famous explorers, and scenes of cannibalism and human sacrifice. Estimate: $14,000 – $17,000.

Lot 756 is Theatri Geographiae Veteris by Hondius/Bertius (1618-1619). This superb historical atlas combines 27 Ptolemaic maps by Gerard Mercator, 14 maps from (or based on) Ortelius’ Parergon, and Ortelius’ Peutinger Table. Estimate: $12,000 – $15,000.

Lot 363 is Islandia by Abraham Ortelius (1585). This is one of the most spectacular of all decorative maps, filling the Icelandic seas with a Boschian array of sea monsters. Estimate: $9,500 – $12,000.

Lot 161 is A New Discription of Carolina by Order of the Lords Proprietors by Moxon/Ogilby (1673), Ogilby’s scarce and influential First Lords Proprietors map. Much of the nomenclature on the map represents the names of the Lords Proprietors, who were granted control of the region by Charles II in the hopes of creating a new colony. Estimate: $9,000 – $11,000.

Lot. 8 is Orbis Terrae Novissima Descriptio by Hondius/Le Clerc (1633). This world map was engraved by Jodocus Hondius for Parisian publisher Jean Le Clerc. The map is based on Rumold Mercator’s double-hemisphere map from 1587, and features a Northwest Passage, a huge Terra Australis, and an elaborate decorative border. Estimate: $4,750 – $6,000.

Lot 274 is A Map of the Rail Roads of Virginia by Ludwig von Bucholtz (1858). This rare railroad map graphically represents Ludwig von Bucholtz’s earliest work under the Virginia Board of Public Works, and presents the sizeable transportation network in the state. Estimate: $5,000 – $7,000.

Lot 63 is [Armillary Sphere] by Anonymous (1800). This French armillary sphere is depicted on the Ptolemaic model with the earth at its center. It features a miniature terrestrial globe flanked by two small metal discs representing the sun and moon that orbit by rotating brass arms. A lovely piece on an ebonized stand. Estimate: $2,750 – $3,500.

Lot 366 is [Europa Regina] by Sebastian Munster (1588). This is one of the most famous of cartographic oddities, showing Europe in the shape of a woman. The representation of “Europa Regina,” or Queen of the World, was first drawn by Johannes Bucius in 1537. This version appeared in several editions of Munster’s Cosmography. Estimate: $1,000 – $1,300.

Lot 205 is Map of San Francisco Showing Principal Streets and Places of Interest by Harrison Godwin (1927). This wonderful map is “one of the most ambitious of the early pictorial maps” and is packed full with illustrations of important sites, buildings, parks, and scores of cartoonish characters. Estimate: $1,500 – $1,800.

People can register to bid online at https://www.oldworldauctions.com/register. Bidders may also call in their bids, at 804-290-8090, or email them, at info@oldworldauctions.com. Previews will be held by appointment only during regular business hours, Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 am to 5 pm Eastern time. Call or email for an appointment.

Each Old World auction has a 10-minute rule, meaning each lot that has active bidding will stay open (past the closing time of 10 pm Eastern) until there have been no bids for 10 minutes on that lot. Those lots that stay open past 10 pm will have individual count-down clocks on the lot page to show how much time remains for bidding.

Old World Auctions offers full condition reports on everything in its auctions, and they offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee on the authenticity and condition of everything they sell. To learn more, visit www.OldWorldAuctions.com.

