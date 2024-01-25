According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automated ESR analyzer market looks promising with opportunities in the scientific research and medical application markets. The global automated ESR analyzer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for quick and precise diagnostic solutions, rising infection-related diseases and chronic problems, and on-going advancements in ESR analyzer devices like integration of artificial intelligence and wireless connectivity.

In this market, fully-automated ESR analyzer and semi-automated ESR analyzer are the major segments of automated ESR analyzer market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that fully-automated ESR analyzer is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it is simple to handle.

Within this market, medical application will remain the larger segment due to progress and innovation in medical facilities across the globe.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to surge in spending and presence of technologically advanced infrastructure in the region.

Transasia Bio-Medicals, Alifax, Streck, Hematechnologies, Grifols, DIESSE Diagnostica Senese, and RR Mechatronics are the major suppliers in the automated ESR analyzer market.

