Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Chromium Market to Reach $2.25 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive chromium market looks promising with opportunities in the two wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive chromium market is expected to reach an estimated $2.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of chrome, growing demand for passenegr cars, and rising demand for decorative plating in the automotive sector.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive chromium market to 2030 by application (decorative plating and functional plating), end use (two wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, decorative plating and functional plating are the major segments of automotive chromium market by application. Lucintel forecasts that decorative platting will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its abrasion and stain resistance properties.

Within this market, passenger vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth due to easy availability of credit facilities.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing automotive vehicle production and presence of major OEMs in the region.

Macdermid Enthone, Kakihara Industries, Sarrel, MVC Holdings, and BASF SE are the major suppliers in the automotive chromium market.

