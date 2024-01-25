Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Part Magnesium Die Casting Market to Reach $4.16 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive part magnesium die casting market looks promising with opportunities in the body part, engine part, and transmission part markets. The global automotive part magnesium die casting market is expected to reach an estimated $4.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising vehicle sales, increasing consumer inclination towards lightweight vehicles, and growing environmental concerns so as to implement stringent green norms for reducing carbon emissions.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive part magnesium die casting market to 2030 by production process (pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, gravity die casting, and squeeze die casting), application (body parts, engine parts, transmission parts, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and gravity die casting are the major segments of automotive part magnesium die casting market by production process. Lucintel forecasts that pressure die casting will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increase in demand for electric vehicles.

Within this market, body part will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of magnesium in the production of automotive body components.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to surge in vehicle production and swift growth of small and medium manufacturing industries throughout the region.

Georg Fischer, Shiloh Industries, Pace Industries, Gibbs Die Casting, and Sundaram Clayton are the major suppliers in the automotive part magnesium die casting market.

