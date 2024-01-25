Lucintel Forecasts the Global Coal-To-Ethylene Glycol Market to Reach $0.8 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global coal-to-ethylene glycol market looks promising with opportunities in the antifreeze, coolant & heat transfer agent, dewatering agent, hydrate inhibition, and precursor to polymer markets. The global coal-to-ethylene glycol market is expected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption for the production of polyesters for the fiber and packaging applications, increasing demand for polyester fibers and films for various textiles and industrial applications, and diversifying the utilization of ethylene glycol across a range of industries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in coal-to-ethylene glycol market to 2030 by type (antifreeze-grade meg, glyoxal-grade meg, pc-grade meg, polyester-grade meg, and upr-grade meg), product (direct method ethylene glycol, olefin method ethylene glycol, and oxalate ethylene glycol), application (antifreeze, coolant & heat transfer agent, dewatering agent, hydrate inhibition, and precursor to polymers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, antifreeze-grade meg, glyoxal-grade meg, pc-grade meg, polyester-grade meg, and upr-grade meg are the major segments of coal-to-ethylene glycol market by type. Lucintel forecasts that antifreeze-grade meg will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in various applications, such as engine coolants, heat transfer fluids, and deicing fluids.

Within this market, coolant & heat transfer will remain the largest segment.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for petrochemicals and rising government polices and regulations in the region.

BASF, Danhua Chemical Technology, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics, Huntsman International, INEOS, and Johnson Matthey are the major suppliers in the coal-to-ethylene glycol market.

