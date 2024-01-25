The Global Color Matching Cabinet Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global color matching cabinet market looks promising with opportunities in the plastic, automobile, and ceramic markets. The global color matching cabinet market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising environmental concerns, technological advancement, and increasing need for portable and compact colour matching cabinets.

In this market, number of light: 2, number of light: 4, and number of light: 6 are the major segments of color matching cabinet market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that number of light: 2 is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, plastic industry will remain the largest segment as this color matching cabinet ensures accurate and consistent color matching of plastic products.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly colour matching cabinets in the region.

EIE Instruments, Pacorr, TESTEX, James Heal, and Nova Engineers and Instruments are the major suppliers in the color matching cabinet market.

