According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cryopreservation system market looks promising with opportunities in the biobank, research & academic institute, and hospital & clinic markets. The global cryopreservation system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for personalized medicine, technological advancement, and rising number of government initiatives for preservation of stem cells.

In this market, freezer, cryopreservation bag, and cryopreservation vial are the major segments of cryopreservation system market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that freezer is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, biobank will remain the largest segment due to increasing investments in biobanking facilities and infrastructure.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing support from government and private organizations in the region.

Chart Industries, Panasonic Biomedical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR, and Biolife Solutions are the major suppliers in the cryopreservation system market.

