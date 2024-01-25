According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global differential pressure instrument market looks promising with opportunities in the contamination, level measurement, overpressure measurement, and flow measurement markets. The global differential pressure instrument market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on safety and environmental regulations, expanding applications across various industries, and technological advancements.

In this market, range 15-0-15″wc differential pressure gauge, range 0-5 psi differential pressure gauge, and range 0-2.5″”w.c. digital differential pressure are the major segments of differential pressure instrument market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that range 0-2.5″”w.c. digital differential pressure is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in clean room environments or for laboratory applications.

Within this market, flow measurement will remain the largest segment due to extensively employed across diverse industries for measuring and monitoring the flow rates of liquids and gases.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for process automation and rapid urbanization in the region.

Dwyer Instruments, Reed-Direct, UEI, Omega Engineering, and Fluke are the major suppliers in the differential pressure instrument market.

