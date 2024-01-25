According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dust extractor fan market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment markets. The global dust extractor fan market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of the harmful effects of dust inhalation, stringent environmental regulations, and rising demand for air quality control.

In this market, single-phase and three-phase are the major segments of dust extractor fan market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that single-phase is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to rising awareness towards health and safety hazards of dust inhalation.

Within this market, wastewater treatment will remain the largest segment due to stringent environmental regulations.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapidly growing industrial and construction sectors.

Auto Extract Systems, Burwell Technologies, El-Vent, Airtight Solutions, and Nederman are the major suppliers in the dust extractor fan market.

