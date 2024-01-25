According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fixed thermal imager market looks promising with opportunities in the security, testing & detection, surveillance, firefighting, industrial site, airport, power plant markets. The global fixed thermal imager market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing integration of advanced features, on-going technological advancements, and growing demand from various industries, such as building diagnostics, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, manufacturing, and healthcare.

In this market, fixed mount fixed thermal imagers, rotary fixed thermal imagers, non-rotary fixed thermal imagers, and handheld fixed thermal imagers are the major segments of fixed thermal imager market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that fixed mount fixed thermal imager is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its capability to rotate horizontally or vertically for a large area.

Within this market, security will remain the largest segment due to increasing deployment of these imagers for overseeing and safeguarding critical zones.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high adoption of thermal imaging technology in defense and security applications.

Flir Systems, Fluke, Extech Instruments, Amtast, Leupold, Dwyer Instruments, and Ametek Land are the major suppliers in the fixed thermal imager market.

