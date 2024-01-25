Lucintel Forecasts the Global Central Kitchen Equipment Market to Reach $2.04 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global central kitchen equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the restaurant, hotel, and food processing plant markets. The global central kitchen equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $2.04 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are changing customer preferences, growing food safety concerns, and rising demand of quick-service restaurants.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in central kitchen equipment market to 2030 by type (food preparation equipment, food cooking equipment, cleaning and maintaining equipment, and others), application (restaurant, hotel, food processing plants, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, food preparation equipment, food cooking equipment, and cleaning and maintaining equipment are the major segments of central kitchen equipment market by type. Lucintel forecasts that food preparation equipment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to introduction of new technologies.

Within this market, restaurant will remain the largest segment due to growing consumer concerns towards foodborne illnesses.

Download sample by clicking on central kitchen equipment market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, rising urbanization, and changing consumer preferences.

AIHO, CAPIC, Winston Foodservice, Carrier Corporation, China Twothousand, Daneng, and Firex are the major suppliers in the central kitchen equipment market.

