Lucintel Forecasts the Global Monazite Market to Reach $0.06 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global monazite market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical, metallurgy, electronic, and medical markets. The global monazite market is expected to reach an estimated $0.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surge in demand for rare earth elements, significantly growing nuclear power generation, and easy availability of monazite in abundance.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in monazite market to 2030 by type (acid cracking and alkaline cracking), application (chemical, metallurgy, electronic, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, acid cracking and alkaline cracking are the major segments of monazite market by type. Lucintel forecasts that acid cracking will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, chemical will remain the largest segment.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing population and significantly growing economies of various countries, such as China, Japan, and India.

Hongyuan Rare Earth, Xiangjiang River Rare Earth, Shenghe Resources, VV Mineral, and Medallion Resources are the major suppliers in the monazite market.

