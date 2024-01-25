According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global infrared line scanner market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, glass, automotive, and military markets. The global infrared line scanner market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising use of infrared line scanners in the industrial thermal imaging applications, increasing focus on preventive maintenance, and growing demand of industrial automation across the globe.

In this market, portable and fixed are the major segments of infrared line scanner market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that fixed infared line scanners is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for high-speed data transmission.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of these scanners to provide critical safety informations through visual inspection of engine components and wiring without disassembling any part.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and increasing government intiatives in the region.

HGH Infrared Systemes, NDC Technologies, Intermec, Optris, and Fluke are the major suppliers in the infrared line scanner market.

