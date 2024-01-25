According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global insulation tester market looks promising with opportunities in the process and discrete markets. The global insulation tester market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of modern electrical equipment an machinery in industrial processes, rising concern towards industrial safety, and stringent regulatory standards across the globe.

In this market, low voltage insulation tester and high voltage insulation tester are the major segments of insulation tester market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that high voltage insulation tester will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to rising adoption of advanced insulation testers.

Within this market, process will remain the larger segment due to rise in demand for industrial insulation testers.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increase in electrification and rapid industrial growth in the region.

Fortive, B&K Precision, Eaton, Kharkovenergopribor, and Chauvin Arnoux are the major suppliers in the insulation tester market.

