Lucintel Forecasts the Global Nanoparticle Analysis Market to Reach 4.02 by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global nanoparticle analysis market looks promising with opportunities in the dynamic light scattering (DLS) measurement, microscopy, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), laser diffraction, X-ray diffraction (XRD), and resonant mass measurement markets. The global nanoparticle analysis market is expected to reach an estimated $4.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing focus towards nanotechnology research, technological advancements, and rising government investment in pharmaceutical research and development activities.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in nanoparticle analysis market to 2030 by type of analysis (particle size, particle concentration, zeta potential, molecular structure, particle shape, molecular weight, and flow properties), technology (dynamic light scattering (DLS), microscopy technology, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), laser diffraction, X-ray diffraction (XRD), resonant mass measurement, and others), end use (pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, public and private research institutions, and medical device companies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, particle size, particle concentration, zeta potential, molecular structure, particle shape, molecular weight, and flow property are the major segments of nanoparticle analysis market by type of analysis. Lucintel forecasts that particle size will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing application in diverse life science research and development activities.

Within this market, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing adoption of this technology for drug development process.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising research and development activities and presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

Malvern Instruments, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, Shimadzu, Agilent Technologies, Microtrac, and Wyatt Technology are the major suppliers in the nanoparticle analysis market.

