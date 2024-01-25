Lucintel Forecasts the Global Optical Fiber Polarizer Market to Reach $13.01 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global optical fiber polarizer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, and electronic markets. The global optical fiber polarizer market is expected to reach an estimated $13.01 by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand from several industry verticals, growing demand for higher bandwidth and increased broadband internet connectivity, and cutting-edge developments in the telecommunications industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in optical fiber polarizer market to 2030 by product (PM-PM fiber, SM-PM fiber, and M-SM fiber), application (automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, PM-PM fiber, SM-PM fiber, and M-SM fiber are the major segments of optical fiber polarizer market by product. Lucintel forecasts that PM-PM fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it offers high polarization extinction ratio.

Within this market, electronics is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing adoption of embedded optical fiber polarizers in electronic devices for optical signal processing.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to technological advancements.

Thorlabs, OZ Optics, Chiral Photonics, Corning, and Fujikura are the major suppliers in the optical fiber polarizer market.

