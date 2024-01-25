Lucintel Forecasts the Global PID Controller Market to Reach $2.62 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global PID controller market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, food and beverage, power, and chemical markets. The global PID controller market is expected to reach an estimated $2.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising need for calculating, eradicating, and providing an effective method to obtain optimal control of systems and increasing adoption of hybrid temperature PID controller.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in PID controller market to 2030 by product (temperature, pressure, flow, and motion), end use (oil and gas, food and beverages, power, chemical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, temperature controller, motion controller, flow controller, and pressure controller are the major segments of PID controller market by product. Lucintel forecasts that temperature controller will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising usage of PID temperature controllers in the chemicals and food and beverage industries.

Within this market, oil and gas will remain the largest segment due to rising number of projects for oil and gas production.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of power generating plants and increasing adoption of new technologies in the region.

ABB, Eurotherm, OMRON, Gefran, and Calex Electronics are the major suppliers in the PID controller market.

