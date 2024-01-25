According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global radio communication tester market looks promising with opportunities in the military & aerospace, industrial, and telecom markets. The global radio communication tester market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are on-going technological wireless communication technologies, growing demand for reliable and efficient communication networks, and rising adoption of IoT devices.

In this market, analog radio test set and digital radio test set are the major segments of radio communication tester market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that analog radio test set is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it is utilized to evaluate and diagnose analog radio systems.

Within this market, military and aerospace will remain the largest segment due to growing adption of these tester to ensure communication reliability and efficient performance in critical operations.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for two-way radios and presence of major manufacturers in the region.

Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Aeroflex, Anritsu, and Freedom Communication Technologies are the major suppliers in the radio communication tester market.

