Lucintel Forecasts the Global Traffic Safety Equipment Market to Reach $803.1 million by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global traffic safety equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the municipal, industrial, and commercial markets. The global traffic safety equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $803.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising number of road accidents, growing focus towards protecting vulnerable road users, and surging investments in infrastructure across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in traffic safety equipment market to 2030 by product (traffic vests & rainwear, tube delineators, traffic cones, traffic barricades, and others), end use (municipal, industrial and commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, traffic vests & rainwear, tube delineator, traffic cone, and traffic barricade are the major segments of traffic safety equipment market by product. Lucintel forecasts that traffic vest & rainwear is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption by law enforcement, construction workers, crossing guards, flaggers, and emergency responders.

Within this market, municipal is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing investments in municipal traffic safety equipment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing number of traffic-related fatalities, expansion of various manufacturing industries, and rising foreign direct investment throughout the region.

3M, Avery Dennison, Brady, RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Swarco, Honeywell, Traffic Technologies, Lindsay, and Valmont Industries are the major suppliers in the traffic safety equipment market.

