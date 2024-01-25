The Global X-Ray Fluorescence Measurement Instrument Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global X-ray fluorescence measurement instrument market looks promising with opportunities in the electronic, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal markets. The global X-ray fluorescence measurement instrument market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-quality, precise, and reliable analysis of materials, increasing emphasis on compliance with regulatory standards, and introduction of portable and handheld devices.

In this market, coating thickness gauge and composite material gauge are the major segments of X-Ray fluorescence measurement instrument market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that coating thickness gauge is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to widespread use in various industries.

Within this market, electronic industry will remain the largest segment due to high demand for electronic devices.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising industrialization, growing demand for high-quality products, and increasing adoption of advanced technology in various end use industries of the region.

Hitachi High-Tech Science, Oxford Instruments, Fischer Technology, Micro Pioneer, ISP, Bowman Analytics, and Densoku are the major suppliers in the X-Ray fluorescence measurement instrument market.

