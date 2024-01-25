Lucintel Forecasts the Global Blood Pressure Transducer Market to Reach $1.3 billion by 2030

Blood Pressure Transducer Market

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global blood pressure transducer market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, specialty clinic, and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global blood pressure transducer market is expected to reach and estimated $1.3 billion by 2030  with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of hypertension, growing demand for home blood pressure monitoring, along with the advancements in technology, and increase in the number of elderly people with low or high blood pressure.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in blood pressure transducer market to 2030 by type (disposable and reusable), procedure (invasive and non-invasive), technology (digital, wearable, aneroid, and others), end use (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, disposable and reusable are the major segments of blood pressure transducer market by type. Lucintel forecasts that reusable transducers is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of rising cases of cardiovascular disorders among people.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising awareness among people about health care and development of latest technologies in the region.

  1. Braun Melsungen, BIOPAC Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, Harvard Bioscience, ICU Medical, Koninklijke Philips, and Merit Medical Systems are the major suppliers in the blood pressure transducer market.

