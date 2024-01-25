Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (Baw) Filters Market to Reach $14.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, Wi-Fi hotspot, tablet, and usb stick markets. The global bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters market is expected to reach an estimated $14.9 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for mobile devices and 5G infrastructure, growing demand for wireless electronic products and connected devices across various regions, as well as, developments made in automotive industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters market to 2030 by type (solid mounted bulk acoustic resonators and thin-film bulk acoustic resonator), application (smartphone, Wi-Fi Hotspots, tablets, usb sticks, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solid mounted bulk acoustic resonator and thin-film bulk acoustic resonator are the major segments of bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters market by type. Lucintel forecasts that thin-film bulk acoustic resonator will remain the larger segment due to growing uses for thin-film bulk acoustic resonators in miniaturization of electronics, power amplifiers, oscillators, synchronizers, sensors, and other electronics devices.

Within this market, smartphone is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-performance smartphones with advanced features, such as 5G connectivity and high-resolution displays.

Download sample by clicking on bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing use of premium 5G and 4G smartphones, expanding use of BAW filters in 5G devices and applications, along with the increasing technical progress in wireless communication protocols in the region.

Avago Technologies, Qorvo, TDK, Skywork Solutions, Crystek, Bird Technologies, Abracon, Avnet, Broadcom, and Skyworks Solutions are the major suppliers in the bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056