Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Portable Drill Market to Reach $6.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric portable drill market looks promising with opportunities in the furniture decoration, construction industry, air conditioning installation, and billboard installation markets. The global electric portable drill market is expected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased power drill advances made possible by contemporary methods, rise in the use of battery-powered power drills due to the low cost of lead-acid battery pack packs, as well as, implementation of multifunctional power drills.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electric portable drill market to 2030 by product (cable type electric portable drill and wireless type electric portable drill), application ( furniture decoration, construction industry, air conditioning installation, billboard installation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cable type electric portable drill and wireless type electric portable drill are the major segments of electric portable drill market by product. Lucintel forecasts that wireless type electric portable drill is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to developments in rechargeable batteries and performance upgrades, manufacturers have produced wireless power drills that increase mobility.

Within this market, construction industry will remain the largest segment because the drills are used for chiseling and chipping cement, mortar, and other thick or tough materials. They are also used to bore holes, tighten and loosen fasteners, mix plaster, mortar, other materials.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because when compared to other locations, this region has been extremely helpful in incorporating the newest technical developments.

Makita, Metabo, PORTER-CABLE, RIDGID, Bosch, Craftsman, DEWALT, RYOBI, SKIL, and Black & Decker are the major suppliers in the electric portable drill market.

Download sample by clicking on electric portable drill market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056