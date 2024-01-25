Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ro Water Purifier Market to Reach $37.3 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global RO water purifier market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global RO water purifier market is expected to reach an estimate $37.3 billion with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating diseases caused by water in countries that are agricultural, government programs and campaigns highlighting the benefits of clean water, as well as rising urbanization, industrialization, and awareness of the need for clean water.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in RO water purifier market to 2030 by product (pou RO water purifier and poe RO water purifier), application (residential, commercial, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, pou RO water purifier and poe RO water purifier are the major segments of RO water purifier market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that poe RO water purifier segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to it is easy installation and maintainence.

Within this market, residential will remain the largest segment due to rise in popularity among residential users as a result of rising rates of waterborne illness, growing urbanization and industrialization, and poor water quality.

Download sample by clicking on RO water purifier market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding waterborne diseases and their effects on the human body, as well as, growing affordability owing to the rising disposable income of consumers.

O. Smith, Eureka Forbes, Livpure, Blue Star, and KENT Ro Systems are the major suppliers in the RO water purifier market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056