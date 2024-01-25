According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stopper valve market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, water treatment, chemical, and steel markets. The global stopper valve market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising urbanization and industrialization in underdeveloped nations, increasing industry use of process control systems and automation, as well as, increasing consumer demand for premium goods, stringent laws, and safety standards across a number of industries.

In this market, globe valve and needle valve are the major segments of stopper valve market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that globe valve will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its adaptability and capacity to control flow in a variety of settings, and the globe valves are suitable for both high- and low-pressure applications and can handle a wide range of fluids, such as steam, water, and gas.

Within this market, oil & gas will remain the largest segment due to high industry need for stopper valves, rising global need for energy, as well as, creation of novel stopper valve designs that improve durability and performance.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for clean water, heightened focus on environmental laws and safety regulations, along with the growth of shale gas deposits in the region.

Johnson Controls, Emerson, Flowserve, Kitz, Cameron, IMI, Crane, Metso, Circor Energy, and KSB are the major suppliers in the stopper valve market.

