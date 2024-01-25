According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global thin layer deposition equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor, electronic, computer, and car markets. The global thin layer deposition equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for flexible electronics, such as flexible screens and batteries, and microelectronics, expanding market for smartphone sensors and a wide range of uses in airports and transit infrastructure, as well as, wide applications of semiconductors in solar panels.

In this market, physical vapor deposition (PVD), chemical vapor deposition (CVD), and atomic layer deposition (ALD) are the major segments of thin layer deposition equipment market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that physical vapor deposition (PVD) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it entails the vaporization of substances followed by their surface condensation.

Within this market, semiconductor will remain the largest segment because the semiconductor industry’s desire for smaller components and node shift in semiconductor technology.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to development of the region’s semiconductor and electronics industry, primarily in China, as well as, firmly established electronics manufacturing centers in Taiwan and South Korea.

AIXTRON, Angstrom Engineering, Blue Wave Semiconductors, CANON ANELVA, CVD Equipment, INTEVAC, Kenosistec, LAM Research, PVD Products, and SAMCO are the major suppliers in the thin layer deposition equipment market.

