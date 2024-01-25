According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 3D metrology market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defence, automotive, architecture & construction, medical, semiconductors & electronics, energy & power, heavy machinery, and mining markets. The global 3D metrology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expansion of the global automobile industry and emphasis on quality assurance during the production process, increase in the need for increased productivity among businesses that manufacture electronics, as well as, increased interest in industry 4.0 and notable expansion in the aviation sector.

In this market, hardware, software, and services are the major segments of 3D metrology market by offering.

Lucintel forecasts that hardware is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it is being consistently incorporated into industries including heavy machinery, electronics, building, aerospace, defense, and medicine in order to maintain the product’s quality.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growth in the market for luxury cars and fuel-efficient transportation, especially in developing nations.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing popularity of high-speed internet gadgets and the prominence of developing industrial powers like China, Japan, and India.

Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Nikon, ZEISS, KLA, KEYENCE, Jenoptik, Renishaw, Mitutoyo, and Creaform are the major suppliers in the 3D metrology market.

