The Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global portable gas chromatograph market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, food & agriculture, and environmental bioscience markets. The global portable gas chromatograph market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased demand for real-time, on-location analysis across multiple industries, advances in miniaturization and automation, and rapid industrialization and an increase in the quantity of oil and gas exploration operations.

In this market, systems, detectors, and autosamplers are the major segments of portable gas chromatograph market by instrument.

Lucintel forecasts that systems is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased functionality of GC systems, and the gas chromatograph is more advanced and helpful.

Within this market, oil & gas will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for on-field detectors to identify chemical agents within the oil and gas industry.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid changes within the biopharmaceutical sector, as well as, growing knowledge of the benefits of employing portable gas chromatographs in medicine in the region.

Emerson Electric, ABB, Siemens, Elster, SRI Instruments, Agilent Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the major suppliers in the portable gas chromatograph market.

