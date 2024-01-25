Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market to Reach $10.2 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft cabin upgrades market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger airline, freighter company, leasing company, corporate jet, VIP, military derivative markets. The global aircraft cabin upgrades market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are modernization and progress of interior design in commercial aircraft, increasing demand for air travel, as well as, putting more focus on the satisfaction and comfort of passengers and growing preference for premium cabins.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft cabin upgrades market to 2030 by type (commercial, regional, general, and military), application (interior modification, cabin connectivity, painting, airworthiness, and avionics), end use (passenger airline, freighter companies, leasing companies, corporate jet, VIP, and military derivative), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, interior modification, cabin connectivity, painting, airworthiness, and avionics are the major segments of aircraft cabin upgrades market by application. Lucintel forecasts that interior modification is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it has been the extensive selection of interior modifications that are offered, such as equipment upgrades, passenger seating, galleys, and stowage, among others.

Within this market, passenger airlines will remain the largest segment due to increasing desire for airlines to expand their cabin layouts in order to accommodate more passengers.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to numerous airlines operating in the area and a significant demand for both domestic and international air travel.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering, Turkish Technic, Airbus, and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance are the major suppliers in the aircraft cabin upgrades market.

