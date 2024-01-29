Eleanor Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered eleanorcare.ai for Global NGO Fundraising Revolution

Eleanor Technologies is revolutionizing global charity management with the launch of its AI-augmented donor management software through eleanorcare.ai

Bangalore, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Bangalore based tech startup Eleanor Technologies has been a solution to NGO fund-raising world-wide for the past 12 years. Eleanor Technologies has now proudly launched eleanorCare.ai on January 17, 2024 with the support of global NGO members. It is hoping to revolutionize the fund-raising sector for NGOs with its AI-augmented donor management software.

The team of eleanorcare.ai has been collaborating with global NGOs, educational and medical institutions for over a decade. This wealth of experience and market insights has led to the development of its transformative software to reshape the future of fundraising.

eleanorcare.ai‘s integrated donor management software is now accessible to organizations worldwide, poised to bring about a remarkable reduction in fundraising costs while improving operational efficiency by allowing much tighter collaboration among its employees, reducing user interface complexity be it searching their donor database with AI assisted search or creating custom campaigns and webpages with AI generated text and images.

Eleanorcare.ai is a pioneer in the field providing features like:

Talk to your donor database: Users can talk to EleanorAI to search and filter their donor database in a very simple human readable format like “show me donations for last February”.

AI empowered campaigns: Users canseamlessly run campaigns with easy image and text content generated by cutting edge AI models.

Seamless donor engagement: Users can have better and intimate communication with the donors through thank you notes via emails or messages, and auto-generated monthly newsletters. Other tools such as one-click to send campaign information to probable donors and automated ATG form generation make running an NGO much easier.

More improvements planned: Features such as QuickBooks integration for financial management, AI based task management for campaigns are in the works and will be released soon

‘’eleanorcare.ai’s AI-augmented donor management software is a game-changer for nonprofits, and we anticipate significant business growth as we usher in a new era of efficiency and deeper connections with supporters globally.”

Thejaswi U U, Co-founder

Media contact

Violina Borah

+918951546013, violina@eleanorcare.ai

Eleanor Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

https://www.eleanorcare.ai/