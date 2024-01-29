Star Startup India Mentor Shreekant Patil Celebrates National Startup Day 2024 at KBTCOE, Nashik

Nashik, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, esteemed star mentor at MAARG Startup India and a prominent figure in the startup community, marked the celebration of 8 years of innovation on National Startup Day 2024 with an insightful event held at KBTCOE, Nashik on January 16th from 4.00 to 6.00 pm.

During the event, Shreekant Patil shared valuable insights and knowledge on various aspects of startup ecosystem, including Startup India, how founder of today are leaders of tomorrow, seed funding, and entrepreneurship with the students. His interactive 1 on 1 mentorship sessions with students provided guidance on pitching at various events, company registration, and seed funding. The students were enthusiastic and committed to registering their startups with Startup India to obtain DPIIT.

Shreekant Patil’s dedication to creating a thriving startup ecosystem in Nashik is evident through his daily commitment of 8 to 10 hours. With Nashik currently holding the rank of fourth in Maharashtra’s startup ranking, Shreekant is diligently working to foster an entrepreneurial spirit at the college level by closely collaborating with various colleges in Nashik over the past two years.

The event saw the felicitation of Shreekant Patil by Dr. Arvind Kapse, Head ED & Startup Cell, and Dr. Abhijeet Kulkarni, Dean, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the startup community.

Shreekant Patil’s steadfast efforts are aimed at nurturing and fostering an environment where the number of startups in Nashik will continue to grow, thereby establishing Nashik as a thriving hub for entrepreneurship. His unwavering commitment to this cause has garnered widespread praise and respect within the startup community.

About Shreekant Patil, Mentor at MAARG StartupIndia

Shreekant is a leading startup mentor and visionary, dedicated to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs and students by bridging the gap between industry and academia. With a passion for fostering innovation, Shreekant conducts various faculty development programs, hackathons, and idea competitions aimed at nurturing talent and shaping future leaders in the entrepreneurial space. He is also committee chairman at NIMA, MACCIA, AACCI, GIBF. He is certified LEAN, ZED MSME Consultant, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Trainer & Assessor, Professor of Practice, Counsellor at NCS.