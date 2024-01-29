Manufacturing recycled polymer materials, TexPlast is raising $500K with FasterCapital

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — TexPlast is a startup that is based in the Estonia and is revolutionizing the recycling industry by converting waste plastic and textiles into high-quality polymer composite materials.

TexPlast’s innovative solution addresses the critical issue of waste management, as millions of tonnes of plastic and textile waste end up in landfills worldwide each year. By repurposing these waste streams, TexPlast not only gives them a new lease on life but also contributes to the creation of a circular economy and reduces the dependence on virgin raw materials.

The startup is currently raising capital of $500K.

Through the Acceleration program, FasterCapital provides startups like TexPlast with a comprehensive range of support services, including mentoring, reviewing, and fundraising assistance. With a vast network of mentors and investors, FasterCapital will help TexPlast navigate the challenges of scaling their business and connect them with potential investors who share their vision.

“The mission of TexPlast aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting environmentally friendly startups that have the potential to make a significant impact. TexPlast’s unique approach to recycling waste plastic and textiles sets them apart from others in the industry,” said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital.

Founder of TexPlast, Faisal Nadeem, expressed his enthusiasm about joining FasterCapital’s program, stating, “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with FasterCapital and benefit from their extensive expertise and network.”

