Reliaable Developers: Pioneering Excellence in Bangalore Real Estate Since 1999

Bangalore, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — The current leadership includes Dr. Rama Reddy and Dr. Mahendra Reddy. Dr. Mahendra Reddy, son of Mr. H.P. Rama Reddy, brings a unique perspective, having practiced as a nephrologist in the USA and now contributing to the evolution of Reliaable Developers in the Indian real estate market.

Our second-tier management comprising finance, sales, and marketing experts, reflects a fresh collaboration with seasoned professionals from the renowned real estate brands. Reliaable represents a fusion of legacy, expertise, and diverse talents in real estate ensuring both the company and its operations are in capable hands.

In Bangalore, Reliaable stands out as the exclusive provider of BDA-approved plots, a tradition we’ve upheld since our first project. The journey encapsulates a saga of resilience, adaptability and a relentless pursuit of quality and consistency in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. Throughout the years , the company has become synonymous with top-quality urban and luxury living spaces, having developed more than 15,000 BDA-approved plots in the most promising real estate hotspots of Bangalore. Reliaable is dedicated and is able to deliver both value and projects within specified timelines.

Notably, our initial projects on Harlur Road connected it to HSR Layout, enhancing accessibility and contributing to remarkable appreciation—exceeding even the value of gold. We began with BDA specialization for maximum appreciation, and today, we stick to the same values — offering BDA-approved plots with great appreciation opportunities.

Our steadfast commitment continues — we exclusively pursue BDA approval for our projects. Why? Because BDA approved plots are planned and hence ensures optimal appreciation, wider roads, proximity to the core city and IT hub, expansive green spaces, impressive presentation, and consequently, enhanced growth opportunities. BDA approval secures investments, guarantees ownership and simplifies the buying process, ensuring a seamless experience.

As Bangalore undergoes constant transformation, Reliaable remains at the forefront, setting benchmarks in the industry. The legacy of the company is not merely in its structures but in the relationships it has forged and the communities it has built over the years.

Reliaable’s vision for the next decade involves a recalibration of the organization. Ready to tackle the challenges of a new era, we aim to future-proof our operations, adapting to the changing business and real estate landscape. Our focus is on meeting the needs of the emerging generation of plot buyers stepping into the market.

