Rovic Leers: A Leading Agriculture Machinery Manufacturer and Distributor in South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rovic Leers is a Cape Town-based company that creates and produces top-notch agricultural equipment, including ground-engaging machinery, blowers, spreaders, and planters. In addition, it provides export solutions for different markets, mechanisation supplies, and irrigation equipment.

Since 1927, Rovic Leers has been providing South African farmers with top-quality farm implements and equipment, supplied from some of the most reputable and well-known companies on the planet. The ability to offer professional expertise and backup service for all their products is essential to these collaborations.

Rovic Leer’s mission is to consistently work towards improving the agricultural and associated industries by offering creative, practical, and long-lasting ways to support and maintain positive development, with the environment, agriculture, and associated industries standing to gain the most.

One of the leading brands that Rovic Leers distributes is Kuhn, which has been the industry leader in hay-making equipment for over 40 years. Kuhn’s mowing equipment and tedders are renowned throughout the world for their durability, dependability, performance, and quality of work. Return on investment and the extraction of high-quality fodder are central concerns that serve as the foundation for Kuhn’s innovations.

In addition to a comprehensive range of Kuhn mowing, raking, harvesting, and baling equipment, Rovic Leers also provides supplementary services to meet the requirements of individual farmers. Rovic Leers has everything you need for spreading, baling, and bale handling, as well as feeder mixers, forage harvesters, nut equipment, handling, sundry equipment, seeding and planting, and vegetable equipment.

Rovic Leers also has a dedicated export division, Rovic Africa, which provides customised product portfolios that can be sourced internationally and shipped to any location in the world. Rovic Africa ensures that customers receive the best value and service by tailoring its offerings to meet the unique needs of various markets.

Rovic Leers provides innovation and excellence in the field of agricultural equipment and machinery. Rovic Leers has distributors across Sub-Saharan Africa in addition to offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, making them well-equipped to meet the demands of their farming and irrigation clients. Learn more at https://www.rovicleers.co.za/

About

Rovic Leers is a leading provider of agricultural solutions and is committed to equipping farmers with state-of-the-art tools and machinery. Rovic Leers is a company that prides itself on its ability to satisfy customers by providing a wide selection of equipment for mowing, raking, harvesting, and baling. Their renowned Kuhn range is particularly well-known.