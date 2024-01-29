Lynx Professional Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Architectural Services at New York Build 2024

New York, NY, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Lynx Professional Services, a leading provider of architectural outsourcing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming New York Build 2024, taking place February 13-14 at the Javits Center. Attendees can visit Lynx Professional Services at booth #173 to experience firsthand the company’s innovative approach to architectural design and collaboration.

Architecture Outsourcing Has Never Been Easier

With its motto, “Architecture Outsourcing Has Never Been Easier,” Lynx Professional Services empowers firms of all sizes to tap into a global pool of highly skilled architectural professionals. At New York Build, the company will showcase its latest software advancements, streamlined workflows, and commitment to delivering exceptional results while exceeding client expectations.

Experience the Cutting Edge

Lynx Professional Services will be demonstrating its full suite of architectural services, including:

3D Modeling and Rendering: Create stunning visualizations of your projects with state-of-the-art software and expert rendering techniques.

Building Information Modeling (BIM): Streamline your design and construction processes with BIM technology for enhanced collaboration and efficiency.

Construction Documentation: Ensure accuracy and clarity with comprehensive construction documents produced by experienced professionals.

Sustainable Design: Implement eco-friendly practices and create energy-efficient buildings that minimize environmental impact.

Networking with Industry Leaders

New York Build provides an unparalleled platform for Lynx Professional Services to connect with key decision-makers in the architecture and construction industry. The company looks forward to networking with potential clients, partners, and collaborators at the event.

Join the Conversation

Visit Lynx Professional Services at booth #173 at New York Build 2024 to learn more about the company’s innovative approach to architectural outsourcing. Discover how Lynx Professional Services can help you achieve your design goals with cutting-edge software, experienced professionals, and a commitment to exceptional service.

About Lynx Professional Services

Lynx Professional Services is a leading provider of architectural outsourcing solutions. The company leverages its global network of talented professionals and advanced software to deliver high-quality architectural services to clients worldwide. With a focus on client satisfaction and collaboration, Lynx Professional Services makes architecture outsourcing easier and more efficient than ever before.

Visit the Lynx Professional Services website at Lynxpros for more information.

Contact:

Karen Knowles – General Manager

karen@lynxlgs.com

+1 678 389 9931