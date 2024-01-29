White Spirits Industry Growth: 2023-2030 Market Projections

White Spirits Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s white spirits industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Increasing urbanization in emerging countries such as China and India as well as new product launches in the category are the key growth driving factors in the market. Moreover, rising social acceptance of alcohol consumption has spurred the consumption of spirits in a social environment.

Consumer inclination toward premiumization has facilitated producers with increased margins and revenue growth. The shift toward premium products is supported by the increasing popularity of cocktail culture besides effective marketing efforts by companies.

Prominent players focus on innovative ingredients. For instance, in November 2022, Radico Khaitan launched the Jaisalmer Gold Gin, the second gin in their Jaisalmer range. This gin is crafted in the Himalayas and infused with a blend of 18 botanicals, with 14 of them thoughtfully sourced from various regions of India. It has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 43% and is available for purchase at select retailers, offering a 500ml bottle for £39.

Vodka Market Insights

The global vodka market size was valued at USD 25.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. The rising demand for vodka can be attributed to the growing consumption of premium vodka-based cocktails in developed economies such as the U.S. and Germany. The growing demand for vodka flavors such as cranberry, lime, and raspberry is augmenting growth. Moreover, offline trading of alcoholic beverages is further anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. The growing acceptance of grain-based vodkas with a delicious fruity taste is the major factor driving market growth.

Moreover, a rise in demand for natural and authentic flavors has been observed. The influence of social media and blogging sites is further supporting the growth of the global vodka market. Consumers are now more active on social networking platforms and aware of a variety of flavored vodkas and cocktails. For instance, Tito’s Vodka is marketed as “handcrafted vodka” on the company’s social media account. Likewise, there are many blog posts on the internet that discuss vodka brands under different categories, such as flavored vodka and organic vodka.

Rum Market Insights

The global rum market size was valued at USD 11.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. Factors such as increasing consumer interest and expanding cocktail culture are expected to drive the industry growth globally. Product innovation and diversificationhave attracted new consumers and provided existing consumers with a wider range of options to choose from. Furthermore, there has been a shift in consumer preferences toward spirits with natural and authentic qualities. Rum, as a product with a rich history and often produced from natural ingredients like sugarcane, appeals to consumers seeking authentic and artisanal products.

The growing curiosity and interest among millennial consumers in the authenticity and quality of alcoholic beverages is driving the market. Craft rum, with its smooth flavor, premium quality, and genuine taste, is particularly popular among consumers. It is often produced on a small scale by producers who actively participate in the production process. Artisan producers promote their drinks by emphasizing the country of origin, age, and organic certifications, which attract greater attention from customers. Consumers are increasingly seeking quality drinks with an interesting story, craft credentials, and origin.

