Driving Forces behind the Earthmoving Equipment Market: 2023-2030 Analysis

Earthmoving Equipment Industry | Forecast 2030

Earthmoving Equipment Industry Data Book – Excavator, Loader, Motor Grader, Dumper And Dozer Market

Grand View Research’s earthmoving equipment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Earthmoving equipment demand is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast timeframe owing to the growing urban population demand for leveraging infrastructure facilities. The advent of new products with eco-friendly characteristics and inexpensive maintenance would replace traditional machinery in the next few decades. Furthermore, numerous technical developments make it earthmoving equipment easier to monitor systems in real-time and spot problems. Additionally, rental services are expanding their market share. In order to establish their businesses and bring in revenue from small, medium, and big contractors, local businesses and SMEs probably prefer the rental sector.

Excavator Market Insights

The global excavator market size was estimated at USD 75.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. Due to increasing investments in the construction sector mainly from the growing countries such as India, China, and South Korea, the market has experienced significant growth. Global demand for excavators has increased as a result of an increase in the number of major projects in the road and port construction, mining, and oil and gas construction industries. Moreover, technological advancements in excavator design and functionality, such as improved fuel efficiency and enhanced performance, further contribute to their widespread usage and market growth.

In enclosed spaces such as forestry, agriculture, and small-scale construction projects, excavators are employed. The instrument is practical for accelerating construction activities and is built to offer greater operational skills, thus elevating the market growth. For instance, in May 2023 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. launched ZAXIS-7 compact excavators designed to enhance task efficiency on urban work sites. The company also launched ZX75US-7 model that featured an ultra-short-tail swing radius, which allowed access to small spaces. In addition, the ZX85USB-7 model, with its swing boom and ultra-short-tail swing radius, enabled productive excavation near walls and guardrails.

Loader Market Insights

The global loader market size was valued at USD 16.80 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. Growing infrastructural developments and large number of construction projects in the developing and emerging countries are contributing to the market growth. The infrastructure developments in such regions are likely to proliferate the demand for construction equipment, such as loaders, which are widely used for moving materials and lifting heavy loads at construction sites. The loaders are used for different kinds of activities including waste handling, material handling, and demolition of buildings and infrastructure. Increasing number of redevelopment projects has increased the prospects for waste handling and the demolition segment, which is expected to boost the demand for loaders.Growing public-private partnerships to implement infrastructure works, increasing residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities, and global economic growth from 2021 onwards are expected to drive the market in future. The loader manufacturers are integrating advanced technology into the equipment machinery. A South Korean manufacturer Doosan is offering an auto shut-down feature that has been implemented to reduce the idle time of the engine, which would prevent the wasted operating time and over-consumption of fuel. The company has also provided loaders with maintenance-free air pre-filter that automatically separates more than 99% of particles that are 20 microns and larger and removes debris extending the air filter life. The manufacturers are focusing on improving the cabin comfort for the operator to drive the sales activity in regions, such as Europe and North America, as operators are the key participants when it comes to the purchasing decision.

Motor Grader Market Insights

The global motor grader market size was valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. An increasing number of commercial, public, and residential construction projects and mining activities worldwide contribute to the uptick in motor grader demand. Favorable government investment in refurbishing existing public infrastructure and authorization to build new infrastructure, such as airports and roadways, is expected to instigate the growth of the motor grader industry within the forecast period. Major players within the motor grader industry landscape are investing in developing mechanically advanced motor graders.

Industry Segment Forecast 2030

Earth Moving Machinery Industry, By Product

Excavator

Loader

Motor Grader

Dumper

Dozer

Earth Moving Machinery Industry, By Vehicle Weight

Less than 10

11 to 45

More than 46

Earth Moving Machinery Industry, By Engine Capacity

Upto 250 HP

250 – 500 HP

More than 500 HP

Earth Moving Machinery Industry, By Type

Wheel

Crawler

Earth Moving Machinery Industry, By Drive Type

Electric

ICE

Earth Moving Machinery Industry, By Application

Construction

Material Handling

Road Construction

