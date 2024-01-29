According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global marine chartplotter market looks promising with opportunities in the yacht and boat markets. The global marine chartplotter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of GPS, rising demand for marine chart plotters with cutting-edge capabilities like 3D navigation, improved resolution, and live data feeds, as well as a rise in the number of yachting and boating-related activities.

In this market, navigation and fish finder are the major segments of marine chartplotter market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that fish finder is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to improvement in fishing technique and equipment owing to the usage of ultrasonic devices, as well as improvements in the fishing gear led to efficiency of capturing fishes.

Within this market, yacht will remain the largest segment due to rising disposable income and propensity for leisure or recreational activities, and growing demand for yachts over the past few year.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for personal boat and increased per capita disposable income in the region.

Simrad, FLIR Systems, Garmin, and B&G are the major suppliers in the marine chartplotter market.

