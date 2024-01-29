Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aerospace Bearing Market to Reach $19.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace bearing market looks promising with opportunities in the landing gear, engine, flight control system, and aerostructure markets. The global aerospace bearing market is expected to reach an estimated $19.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing fleet of commercial and combat aircraft to drive the aerospace bearings after market, greater emphasis on lightening vehicles, expanding the space industry globally, along with developing new technologies, and examining the effects of the green aerospace industry on supply chain supplements.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aerospace bearing market to 2030 by material (stainless steel, fiber-reinforced composites, engineered plastic, aluminum alloy, metal backed, and others), type (ball bearings, roller bearings, and others), sale channel (OEM and aftermarket), application (landing gear, engine, flight control system, aerostructure, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, OEM and aftermarket are the major segments of aerospace bearing market by sale channel. Lucintel forecasts that aftermarket is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing focus on aircraft maintenance and the need for replacement parts.

Within this market, engine will remain the largest segment due to advancements in aircraft engine technology.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing air traveler traffic and local businesses beginning to produce airplanes in the region.

AST Bearings, Aurora Bearings, GGB Bearings Technology, and JTEKT are the major suppliers in the aerospace bearing market.

